At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town

LAHAINA, Hawaii - Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people.

Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations.

But widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.

Hawaii boasts what the state describes as the largest integrated outdoor all-hazard public safety warning system in the world.

But many of survivors said in interviews Thursday that they didn't hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare.

They only realized they were in danger when they saw flames or heard explosions nearby.

The wildfires are the state's deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami.