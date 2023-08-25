Atlas Tube Centre, Lakeshore town hall closed to the public

The Municipality of Lakeshore has announced that town hall and the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre will be closed to the public today.

The closure is the result of ongoing power outages related to the storm Thursday night and into Friday morning.

"First, on behalf of Council and the residents of Lakeshore, I'd like to express my gratitude to all the people who've worked countless hours in response to the extreme rainfall and storm events we experienced over the past two days," said Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey in a release.

Backup generators have been deployed to maintain water treatment and stormwater pump operations, where possible.

Several areas in Lakeshore continue to be without power due to downed trees and damaged powerlines.

Residents in flooded areas should stop using water within their homes to prevent sewage backups. This includes showers, toilets, dishwashers, and washing machines.

"We're not out of the woods yet. We continue to ask residents to only use water when absolutely necessary," said Bailey. "Using water at your home may cause sewage backups and contribute to additional pressure on our stormwater and drainage systems, which have faced extraordinary conditions over the past two days.

"I am personally impacted by basement flooding, and I know the stress that it can bring to our residents. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these events."

If you are experiencing basement flooding, please report it online and:

- If your sump pump is overwhelmed and backup pumps are used, please remember to pump stormwater out a basement window away from the home or on the driveway and not into the floor drain, laundry tub or other fixtures connected to the sanitary sewer system.

- If water starts to reach electrical outlets, baseboard heaters or furnaces, or is near the electrical panel, call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235 to have your power disconnected.

Mayor Bailey said the municipality would share later Friday a status update about the flood response efforts as well as information about garbage pickups for affected areas.

Additional information about flooding can be found at Lakeshore.ca/Flooding.