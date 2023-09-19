iHeartRadio
Attempted murder charge laid following east Windsor stabbing


Police have laid an attempted murder charge following a stabbing in east Windsor on Monday afternoon. 

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a physical altercation in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Once on scene officers located a male victim suffering from several stab wounds to his body. 

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Officers quickly located the suspect in the area and placed him in custody. 

A 25-year-old man has been charged with: 

-Attempted murder
-Assault with a weapon (x 2) 
-Mischief

Police say the investigation remains ongoing with anyone who has information asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers. 

