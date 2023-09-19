Attempted murder charge laid following east Windsor stabbing

Police have laid an attempted murder charge following a stabbing in east Windsor on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a physical altercation in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Once on scene officers located a male victim suffering from several stab wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly located the suspect in the area and placed him in custody.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with:

-Attempted murder

-Assault with a weapon (x 2)

-Mischief

Police say the investigation remains ongoing with anyone who has information asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.