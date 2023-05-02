Attempted murder charge laid in Chatham-Kent

A charge has now been laid after a shooting in Chatham over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old from Chatham has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm.

As AM800 News reported on Monday, police reported a shooting after a confrontation between two men early Sunday morning in the area of King St. W. and Fifth St. in Chatham.

Police said a 32-year-old man was shot and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the men were known to each other and the shooting is considered an isolated incident.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.