Attempted murder investigation in Chatham after weekend shooting

A 32-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in the area of King St. W. and Fifth St. in Chatham.

According to police, the man was shot after a confrontation with another man.

Police say a 25-year-old was arrested and was taken to police headquarters.

Investigators have determined the shooting to be an isolated incident between two men known to each other.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information related to the attempted murder to call police or Crime Stoppers.

