Attendance up 20 per cent this summer at Adventure Bay

A real bounce back in attendance at Adventure Bay Family Water Park in Windsor.

Attendance is up over 20 per cent this summer compared to the same time in 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adventure Bay was closed in March 2020 when restrictions were put in place across Canada at the start of the pandemic.

The indoor water park wouldn't reopen until July 4, 2022, with staffing issues also playing a factor in its delayed reopening.

Jennifer Knights, Executive Director of Recreation and Culture for the city, says it's been a wonderful summer at Adventure Bay.

Knights says they have around 1,110 summer memberships, similar to the summer before the pandemic. But drop-in admissions sit around 24,000, a 20-per cent increase over 2019.

"We saw an increase in our drop-in admissions over 2019 and we also saw about the same number of summer memberships that we sold that summer, so we are very pleased," says Knights.

AM800 file photo of Adventure Bay

She says the park is designed for all ages from the play structure and the lazy river to the wave pool and different rides.

"If you're a first time user or coming back after a couple of years, we do think it provides a good opportunity for folks who like to get out and be with people, certainly get a bit of recreation, relax and enjoy the water," she says.

Adventure Bay is located at 401 Pitt St. W. near downtown Windsor.

AM800 file photo of Adventure Bay