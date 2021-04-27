ATV Crash Sends One Person to Hospital in Lakeshore

A crash in Lakeshore that left one person with critical injuries is under investigation.

Essex County OPP says it happened at the intersection of County Road 46 and Gracie Sideroad around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to police, an ATV collided with a vehicle and the rider of the ATV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigators were called in to reconstruct the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.