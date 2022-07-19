ATV rider in hospital after swerving to avoid a turkey

A 59-year-old from Windsor is in hospital after a near collision with a turkey.

Provincial police in Killaloe says officers responded to a single vehicle rollover collision involving an ATV on Highway 60 near Spectacle Lake Road in Township of South Algonquin Friday night just before 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the lone operator swerved to avoid hitting a turkey resulting in a rollover crash.

Tuvas at Wikipedia.org

Police says the operator was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later air-lifted by ORNGE to a secondary hospital for further assessment.

No charges were laid and a tow was not required.

Police are reminding drivers that swerving to avoid an animal can lead to a loss of control and serious injuries.

Police say slowing your vehicle will allow for more time to react if an animal crosses your path.