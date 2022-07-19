iHeartRadio
32°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

ATV rider in hospital after swerving to avoid a turkey

CKTB News- Wild Turkey

A 59-year-old from Windsor is in hospital after a near collision with a turkey.

Provincial police in Killaloe says officers responded to a single vehicle rollover collision involving an ATV on Highway 60 near Spectacle Lake Road in Township of South Algonquin Friday night just before 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the lone operator swerved to avoid hitting a turkey resulting in a rollover crash.

Wild turkey

Tuvas at Wikipedia.org

Police says the operator was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later air-lifted by ORNGE to a secondary hospital for further assessment.

No charges were laid and a tow was not required.

Police are reminding drivers that swerving to avoid an animal can lead to a loss of control and serious injuries.

Police say slowing your vehicle will allow for more time to react if an animal crosses your path.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE