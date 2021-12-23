ATV riders put on notice over illegal use and damage at Hillman Marsh

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is putting four-wheel drive and ATV owners on notice over illegal use and damage at the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area.

Over the past month, significant construction has been taking place to rehabilitate the dykes, while crews from Wheatley Harbour have been accessing the site regularly to provide sand replenishment at the area off Mersea Road.

During this time, ERCA says a number of four-wheel drive vehicles, UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) and ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) users have gained unlawful access to the site and are creating significant negative impacts.

Tim Byrne, CAO and Secretary-Treasurer for the Essex Region Conservation Authority, says someone used a large four-wheel drive truck, or something with a blade in front of it, and pushed a large rock out of the way that was put there to prevent people from accessing the site.

Byrne says the act of vandalism is a chargeable offence and there's also the potential for trespassing charges.

"If they actively or were found committing, damaging or destroying the habitat of endangered species, there's federal legislation that could be brought to bear. Those would be additional penalties over the provincial offences act penalties," he says.

Penalties can be assigned through the Conservation Authorities Act and the Trespass to Properties Act.

If someone is found disturbing and or destroying habitat and or species identified under the Endangered Species Act, those found committing could face significant additional penalties.

Byrne says they're giving fair warning to stay out of the park with four-wheel drive trucks.

"If you are caught, we are going to proceed with extreme prejudice. We've reached out to local police and the Municipality of Leamington. Fair warning, you're caught, your vehicle can be seized and significant penalties can be imposed provincially and federally."

ERCA is reminding the community that motorized vehicles are not permitted for use in conservation areas and along trails.

Byrne says Hillman Marsh is home to a number of endangered species including the Spiny Soft shell Turtle, a number of insect species and vegetation.