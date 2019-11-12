AUDIO: Grapes Breaks His Silence

What is next for Don Cherry?

Even 'Grapes' himself doesn't know the answer to that.

The longtime hockey commentator on "Hockey Night in Canada" lost his "Coach's Corner" job on Monday in the wake of controversial comments he made Saturday night concerning new immigrants to Canada and his view that they don't wear poppies or support war veterans.

The Canadian Broadcasting Standards Council said it was so overloaded with complaints about the segment that the onslaught exceeded the organization's technical processing capacity.

He spoke with Barb Digiulio on NEWSTALK 1010 on Monday night after word of his firing got out.