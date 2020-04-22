AUDIO: Local Musician Paying Tribute to Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

A Belle River musician is paying tribute in a unique way to the victims of last weekend's shooting rampage in Nova Scotia.

Julia Shuren has written and recorded the song 'Candle'.

Shuren says, with communities not able to have vigils due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she's hoping her song gives comfort to those affected by the tragedy.

She says writing a song was the first thing that came to mind to show her support.

"The main line in the song is there's got to be something that brings us together other than the bad news. I feel like that's all that we have right now is the bad news and Canadians need to come together now more than ever to support one another."

Shuren feels the shootings have been overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis.

"This didn't even make American headlines. So instead of it being swept under the carpet and another mass shooting just being forgotten, we need to really come together because we can't just forget about something so close to our hearts."

She says the response so far has been very positive.

"Music is really what touches people's hearts and I've been reaching out to people in Nova Scotia and letting them know that even from Belle River, Ontario we're all thinking of them and they're all in our hearts. They've all just been very touched by it."

Shuren plans to officially release the song on her social media platforms on Saturday.

She's asking Canadians to listen and post a picture of a candle they've lit using the hashtag #westandtogether.

Shuren says the goal of the virtual vigil is to flood social media with pictures of candles to honour the 22 victims.