AUDIO: Premier Ford Urges Patience on Casino Reopening

Ontario Premier Doug Ford paid a visit to Windsor-Essex on Thursday with stops including the Ford Engine Plant and a City of Windsor public works yard.

When asked about the process to reopen Caesars Windsor, Ford told AM800 News his government would consider taking a similar approach to how movie theaters have reopened.

“Lets take sections of the casino and let 50 go in and another 50 in another section,” he says. It's critical, there are a lot of jobs over there and I have to protect those jobs, I believe they're Unifor over there, I have to protect those folks.”

Ford says he understands he needs to protect the over 2,000 jobs at the casino but is asking people to be patient.

“I have to wait which I have from the beginning, it’s worked out very well, let the health professionals direct us and then as soon as they direct us then we move forward,” he says, adding “it’s not far away.”

Ford goes on to say “It’s absolutely critical we take care of that casino and again folks, I always tell you, yes I'm premier and I could say ‘yeah they're opening up’ but I can't do that, I have to wait and let the health professionals direct us.”

As part of Stage 3 of the province's reopening framework, the size of gatherings moved to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors and physical distancing is still required.