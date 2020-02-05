AUDIO: Riverside Miracle Park Damaged by Vandals



WINDSOR — Vandals have struck the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park in east Windsor.

Recently, one of the concrete baseballs used for children to balance on was smashed.

Co-chair of the Riverside Miracle Park Bill Kell admits the damage is disappointing given the amount of time and effort it took to raise the necessary funds to build the accessible playground equipment.

"They smashed it pretty good," he says.

Kell says it cost a few hundred dollars to repair the damage, but it's not just about the money.

"Just a lack of respect that they would show for that park," adds Kell. "That park is inclusive and for all to enjoy, even those who have different abilities than ourselves."

Kell is asking residents in the area to be vigilant and keep an eye out for anything suspicious in the area.

The 13,000 square foot playground equipment opened to the public last year.

The $2.8-million project included the accessible playground, accessible baseball diamond, cenotaph and a new recreation pathway.

In the past, a zip line was also damaged by vandals.