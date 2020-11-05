iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Auger-Aliassime Changing Coaches

am800-sports-tennis-canada-auger-aliassime-coach

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is parting ways with longtime coach Guillaume Marx.

The 20-year-old from Montreal made the announcement  on his Twitter feed.

While no reason was given for the split, Auger-Aliassime said he and Marx are ending their partnership ``in the utmost integrity and respect for one another.''
 ``He is a big reason why I'm now at this stage of my career and that's why I think we can be proud of what we've accomplished together,'' Auger-Aliassime said.

 Auger-Aliassime is 23-17 in 2020 and advanced to three of his six tournament finals this year. He is still looking for his first ATP title.

 Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, said he will continue to work with coach Frederic Fontang and the rest of his team.


  with files from  (The Canadian Press)

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE