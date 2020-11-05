Auger-Aliassime Changing Coaches

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is parting ways with longtime coach Guillaume Marx.

The 20-year-old from Montreal made the announcement on his Twitter feed.

While no reason was given for the split, Auger-Aliassime said he and Marx are ending their partnership ``in the utmost integrity and respect for one another.''

``He is a big reason why I'm now at this stage of my career and that's why I think we can be proud of what we've accomplished together,'' Auger-Aliassime said.

Auger-Aliassime is 23-17 in 2020 and advanced to three of his six tournament finals this year. He is still looking for his first ATP title.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, said he will continue to work with coach Frederic Fontang and the rest of his team.



with files from (The Canadian Press)