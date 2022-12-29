Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year

Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime is being rewarded for his breakthrough season by winning the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.

The 22-year-old from Montreal won four ATP Tour events last season and led Canada to its first-ever Davis Cup title.

Auger-Aliassime started the year at No. 11 in the world rankings and closed the season at a career-high No. 6.

He received 20 of 48 votes in balloting from sports editors and broadcasters across the country.

Soccer player Alphonso Davies was second in the voting.

Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017) are the only other tennis players to receive the annual award. Decathlete Damian Warner took the honour last year.