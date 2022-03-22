Auto announcement expected to be 'transformational investment' for Windsor-Essex

The president of the Automotive Parts Manufactures Association believes it will be a "transformational investment" for Windsor-Essex.

An announcement is scheduled for Wednesday in Windsor in what the federal government is calling significant news about Canadian jobs and the future of the automotive sector.

While no details have been announced, it's widely expected to be an announcement that LG Energy and Stellantis will build an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the area, which is expected to be a $4-billion investment.

Flavio Volpe told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that you're going to see a transformational investment in the area at a scale that is world quality levels.

He says these aren't investments that happen by happenstance.

"This is one of the biggest investors in the world, making one of their biggest investments in history, in a region that has had a tough time negotiating, competing with the U.S. Southeast and Mexico for the past 10, 20 years," he says.

Volpe also believes this will be one of the first big dominoes to fall.

"There's a few others that will fall and it is the area putting its signature in the battery electric, the battery space, for the world to see. I think it will make it easier to sell the region to the second investor, and the third and the fourth," he adds.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined at the announcement by Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, as well as François-Philippe Champagne, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Omar Alghabra, Federal Minister of Transportation.

Windsor's mayor, Drew Dilkens, will also be part of the announcement at 11 a.m. that will be carried live on AM800.