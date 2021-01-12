Auto Show Moves From Detroit to Pontiac With New Name

The North American International Auto Show will not hold its 2021 auto show in Detroit as planned.

Show officials are renaming it Motor Bella, and moving to Pontiac.

It's address the concerns of COVID 19 and indoor events.

It'll be held Sept. 21 to 26 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, an 87 acre all-outdoor event space that will let exhibitors showcase their vehicles and technologies.

It'll include terrain for showcasing off-roading capabilities and a 1.5 mile hot track for demontrations.

Motor Bella was originally conceived as a celebration of Italian and British supercars and classic vehicles and was to have debuted at the auto show scheduled for last June.

Now it will have brands represented from hometown to international nameplates.