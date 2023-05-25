Automaker announces investment in California battery maker

The investment portion of automaker Stellantis has announced an agreement with California-based battery maker Lyten Incorporated.

The 323-million dollar investment is aimed at helping double revenue for the car company by the year 2030.

Lyten makes lithium-sulfur battery packs that they claim can double the energy density of current batteries and improve driving range and payload issues.

Lyten's batteries do no use nickel, manganese and cobalt that is found in many lithium-ion batteries.

However, they are concerns about the longevity of a lithium-sulfur battery and how it could be recycled.

— with files from MetroSource