Automakers to skip Super Bowl advertising

(Detroit, MI) -- Detroit's automakers will not be airing ads during this year's Super Bowl game.

A 30-second commercial for the broadcast will reportedly cost seven-million dollars.

Officials with Stellantis say they are readjusting their marketing spending and recently announced they will not take part in the Chicago Auto Show.

General Motors will not air commercials after focusing on electric vehicles in last year's broadcast.

Ford has not run an ad during the Super Bowl for several years.

— with files from MetroSource

General Motors world headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)