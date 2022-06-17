Available bed space a major obstacle to reducing surgical backlog

Bed space remains a major obstacle as Windsor Regional Hospital works to reduce the backlog of surgical procedures.

As of May 19, the backlog of non-urgent and non-emergency surgeries totalled 4,020, which is lower than the pre-COVID, November 2019 backlog of 6,370 surgeries. However, the hospital is still not back to pre COVID-19 operating room capacity.

Dr. Wassim Saad, Chief of Staff and Vice President of Medical Affairs, says if nobody else from today onward required anymore surgery, it would still take two years to clear out the current surgical backlog.

"With no other additional surgeries at our current backlog and current capacity, it could easily take 18 months and realistically speaking, 24 months," he says.

The hospital has added 35 additional medical/surgical beds with financial support from the government of Ontario and is operating a further 18 medical/surgical beds, for a total 53 additional beds.

Dr. Saad says they are lobbying the Ontario government to secure more bed space.

"We definitely need the funding to operate those 18 beds, not just temporarily but permanently," he says. "Otherwise, I don't see us catching up with our surgical backlog at all."

Bed capacity is limited as it hovers over the 100 per cent mark for the past several weeks at both campuses, which prevents the hospital from proceeding with some surgeries, as there is no room for patients to go after the procedure.

The issues surrounding the backlog will not interrupt emergency surgeries or cancer surgeries, which are always prioritized.

The hospital is also being impacted by a national anaesthesiologist shortage that reduces this vital operating room clinical resource. The hospital is working to secure four new department members to begin in the fall. Until then, WRH is working with hospital partners in London to provide some level of short-term coverage.

However, Dr. Saad says with their current complement of anaesthesiologists as well as nursing staffing, they are able to do more surgeries.

"We just don't have the physical beds to do those surgeries right now. Even if we had 100 anaesthesiologists starting tomorrow, we still would not be able to clear out the surgical backlog because we just don't have the physical space that's funded for us to be able to do those cases," he adds.

WRH’s total staff compliment includes a 10 per cent increase in frontline staff providing direct patient care with 364 additional staff, now totalling 4,158 staff as of May 2, 2022, up from 3,794 in February 2020.