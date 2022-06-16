Avalanche edge Lightning in overtime in Game One
(Denver, CO) -- The Avalanche are striking first in this year's Stanley Cup Final.
Andre Burakovsky netted the game-winner in overtime as Colorado beat the Lightning 4-3 in Game One in Denver.
Tampa Bay stormed back to force overtime after trailing 3-1 after the first period.
Burakovsky would give the Avs a 1-0 series lead after the teams battled through a scoreless third period.
Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves in the winning effort for Colorado.
The teams meet again for Game Two on Saturday in Denver.
— with files from MetroSource