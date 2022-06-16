iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Avalanche edge Lightning in overtime in Game One

AM800-News-Avs-Lightning-Game-1

(Denver, CO)  --  The Avalanche are striking first in this year's Stanley Cup Final.  

Andre Burakovsky netted the game-winner in overtime as Colorado beat the Lightning 4-3 in Game One in Denver.  

Tampa Bay stormed back to force overtime after trailing 3-1 after the first period.  

Burakovsky would give the Avs a 1-0 series lead after the teams battled through a scoreless third period.  

Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves in the winning effort for Colorado.  

The teams meet again for Game Two on Saturday in Denver.  

— with files from MetroSource

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE