Avalanche edge Lightning in overtime in Game One

(Denver, CO) -- The Avalanche are striking first in this year's Stanley Cup Final.

Andre Burakovsky netted the game-winner in overtime as Colorado beat the Lightning 4-3 in Game One in Denver.

Tampa Bay stormed back to force overtime after trailing 3-1 after the first period.

Burakovsky would give the Avs a 1-0 series lead after the teams battled through a scoreless third period.

Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves in the winning effort for Colorado.

The teams meet again for Game Two on Saturday in Denver.

