The Colorado Avalanche spotted the Red Wings an early 1-0 lead before pulling out a 2-1 win in Detroit.

Vladislav Namestnikov tied the game at one at 12:50 of the opening frame and Logan O'Connor put Colorado ahead at 14:31 of the second.

Michael Hutchinson made 17 saves as the Avs won their seventh straight NHL game to reach 40 wins.

Anthony Mantha had the lone Detroit goal 5:48 into the game. Jonathan Bernier stopped 25-of-27 shots as the Wings have lost six in-a-row.