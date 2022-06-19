Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, take 2-0 lead in Final

Looking like the better team by far against the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs. Playoff MVP front-runner Cale Makar scored twice in the third period after failing to get a shot on net in the series opener. Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky scored again and set up Nichushkin's goal before leaving with injury. Even defensive defenseman Josh Manson and 35-year-old grinder Darren Helm got in on the fun with a goal apiece.

The Avalanche go to Tampa for Game 3 on Monday night.