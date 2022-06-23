iHeartRadio
Avalanche take 3-1 lead after overtime win over Lightning

AM800-News-Avs-Lightning-Game-4-June-2022

(Tampa, FL)  --  The Avalanche are one win away from claiming the Stanley Cup.  

Nazem Kadri scored the game-winner in overtime as Colorado edged the Lightning 3-2 in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final in Tampa.  

Andrew Cogliano helped the Avs force OT after scoring a game-tying goal in the third period.  

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves and allowed three goals in the losing effort for Tampa Bay, which now trails 3-1 in the series.  

Colorado will look to clinch its first title since 2001 as the series shifts to Denver for Game Five on Friday.  

— with files from MetroSource

