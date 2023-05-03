Average home sale price in Windsor-Essex is down over $110,000

April was a down month for the Windsor-Essex real estate market.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting a 24.13 per cent decrease in home sales in April with 459 homes sold compared to 605 homes in April of 2022.

There were 860 new listings in April, a 20.66 per cent decline compared to 1,084 listed in April of 2022.

The average sales price in April stood at $576,654 compared to average sale price of $687,352 during the same time a year ago.

The price is a 16.10 per cent drop, a year-over-year difference of $110,698.