Average home sale price increases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting an increase in the average home sale price in the region.

According to WECAR's monthly report, the average home sale price was up 6.45 per cent in August.

The average sale price rose to $561,585 compared to an average price of $527,652 in August 2022.

The average year-to-date price of a home has dropped 12 per cent year to $567,061, down from $647,902 at this same time a year ago.

WECAR also reports 434 homes were sold in August, a 3.33 per cent increase over the 420 homes sold in August 2022.

The number of available listings dropped 7.85 per cent from the 1,070 in August 2022 to the 986 homes listed for sale August 2023.

Year-to-date sales are down 19 per cent with 3,546 homes sold so far this year, compared to the 4397 sold by August of 2022.