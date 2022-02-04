Average home sale price up $130,000 compared to Jan. 2021

A dramatic increase in the average sale price for a home in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, the average sale price in January 2022 was $636,422. That's an increase of $132,813 over the average sale price of $503,609 in January 2021.

The association reports 546 total listings last month, up nearly 11 per cent over the 492 listings in January 2021.

416 properties were sold in January, down over 4.5 per cent compared to the 436 properties sold in January 2021.

The most popular style of homes sold last month: Bungalow (103), 2 Storey (81), Ranch (52), 1 ½ Storey (41), and Raised Ranch (34).