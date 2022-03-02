Average home sale price up again in February

Back to back months of dramatic increases in the average sale price for a home in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, the average sales price in February 2022 was $704,112. That's an increase of 44.74 per cent compared to the price of a home a year ago, which was $481,221.

The association reports last month there were 680 new listings, up from 571 this time last year, and the market activity was up 17.04 per cent compared to 2021.

549 properties were sold in the month of February, compared to 479 homes sold last year.

Residential were up 8.93 per cent for the month compared to February 2021.