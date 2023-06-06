Average home sale prices drop again across Windsor-Essex

Home sales and home prices continue to dip across Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting average home sales dropped 6.4 per cent in May compared to May 2022.

The association says 546 homes sold last month, down compared to the 613 homes sold in May of 2022, a 10.9 per cent year-over-year decrease.

The average sales price in May was $602,591, an over $41,000 decrease compared to the average sale price of $643,818 in May 2022.

Overall, 1,094 new listings were recorded in May, down 24.9 per cent compared to 1,457 listed during the same time a year ago.