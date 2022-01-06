Average home sales price at over $575,000 in December

The average home sales price in Windsor-Essex reached nearly $600,000 in December of 2021, an increase of almost $120,000 compared to the same time a year ago.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports the average sales price for December 2021 was $575,069, compared to an average sale price of $457,381 in December 2020, a year-over-year increase of $117,688.

The association reports a total of 405 listings in December, up 8.87 per cent compared to the 372 listings available in December 2020.

459 properties were also sold in December, a 10.60 per cent increase compared to December 2020 when 415 properties sold.

The most popular style of homes sold last month: Two-Storey (93), Bungalow (92), Ranch (57), 1 ½ Storey (53), and Raised Ranch (53).