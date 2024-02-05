Average home sales price increases in Windsor-Essex

The average sales price for a home in Windsor-Essex is up.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) monthly report, the average sales price last month was $534,655.00.

That's a 3.38 per cent increase compared to January 2023.

The association says there was also an increase in the number of homes listed in January 2024.

The region saw 633 new listings, up just over four per cent (4.11%) compared to January 2023.

WECAR's is also reporting a spike in the number of properties sold.

There were 276 properties sold in January, a jump of more than five per cent (5.34%) compared to January 2023.