Average home sales price up almost $200,000 in Windsor-Essex

A near $200,000 increase in the average home sales price in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting the average sales price was $723,739 in March 2022. That's a 35.10 per cent increase compared to a year ago, when the average was $535,708 in March 2021.

The increase represents a $188,031 difference from the same time a year ago.

According to the association, there were 1,051 new listings last month. That’s an increase of 15.37 per cent from the 911 listings last March.

There were 698 residential properties sold in March 2022, compared to 735 homes sold during the same time in 2021. That’s a 5.03 per cent decrease.