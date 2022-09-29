AXILE Machine opens North American operations in Windsor

AXILE Machine has officially opened its North American operations in Windsor.

The company, a subsidiary company of Buffalo Machinery based in Taiwan, has opened a Technology and Applications Centre at 5900 Rhodes Dr. in Windsor.

The company makes high-tech, precision-automated machining equipment, with the centre serving as a sales and training site for its Industry 4.0 products, supporting their distributors network and customers across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Joe Poulin, Sales and Marketing Manager, North America for AXILE, says the Windsor-area has the largest concentration of tool and die, and mold makers in North America, which he calls attractive.

"The pool of talent that we have in this city will allow us to grow in the years to come, with the access to individuals who are familiar with this technology, have knowledge of the controls we us. All of this plays a role in us choosing Windsor," he says.

Poulin says the digital information in these machines sets them apart from their competitors, which will help their customers plan their production better.

"We can find the information of the status of the machine, of any given time, in real time. So any component on the equipment was going to fail, it will predictively tell you ahead of time, so that way your operation is not caught unexpectedly with some downtime," he says.

Poulin says the significance of this location is that a machine tool manufacturer is coming back to the city.

"This is really a step forward for opening the door for more growth in the future. It's also bringing this advanced technology to the region, which will also open doors for the next generation," he adds.

AXILE Machine has invested $3.5 million and will hire five employees to support existing customers in North America before scaling up to 25 employees over the next three years.