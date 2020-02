Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced today as ``David Ayres Day'' in the city of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 42-year-old emergency backup goalie will attend the Hurricanes' home game against the Dallas Stars Tuesday night after completing his round on American talk shows.

Ayres went from zamboni driver to winning N-H-L goalie Saturday in Carolina's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Tuesday is a busy night in the NHL with 13 games, including Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.