Baby Owl Dies after Tree Branches Cut in Windsor

A Windsor resident is speaking out after the death of a baby owl.

Robert Grass says tree branches were cut in an alleyway last week between Aubin Road and Westcott Street.

He says there was an owl's nest in the branches and his friend found one of the owls in her backyard over the weekend.

Grass says his friend took the owl to Erie Wildlife Rescue and from there it was taken to Wings Rehab Centre.

He says a short time later, a second baby owl was found but it was already dead.

Grass is now trying to figure out who cut the branches and who is responsible for the owl's death.

"How are these guys skilled enough where they can cut down a tree branch that is right next to a nest, so close to the nest, it made the nest collapse and it killed an owl which is a protected animal," says Grass. "How are they skilled enough to cut a tree down without injuring themselves but there not smart enough where they know not to cut right next to a nest."

He says he wants to know why the branches were cut.

"The wires are so far away, I don't care if it was an owls nest or not, there was no need for that to happen so it was some irresponsible employee that has zero regard for any wildlife that did this," says Grass. "In my opinion, there's no way they didn't know that there was these owls in this nest because fall onto the ground so how far could they be from the nest."

He says the incident has rattled him.

"I don't understand how these businesses could do this and seems all they want is this money, either they don't educate their employees enough where they have regard for wildlife or they just don't care," says Grass. "You hear about this all the time and these companies get away with it and these employees get away with it and people just play stupid and I'm bothered by this. I'm having a hard time sleeping over this like I want it to stop."

Grass says he has reached out to the city, Enwin and a local internet provider (MNSi) to see who is responsible.

According to a statement from Enwin, the utility has conducted an investigation and determined it was not involved in the incident.

Grass says he won't give up until someone steps forward.