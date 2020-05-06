Baby Steps to Reopen Ontario's Economy

The Provincial Government has released a list of businesses that can reopen with strict guidelines in place due to COVID-19.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford says garden centres and nurseries will be allowed to open on Friday, and hardware stores and safety supply stores will be allowed to reopen on Saturday.

On May 11, retail stores with a street entrance will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup.

Stores will be expected to follow the same public health measures as grocery stores and pharmacies currently do, such as physical distancing, offering contactless payment and sanitizing surfaces.

The first stages of the province's reopening process began on May 4 when some seasonal businesses and construction projects were given the green light to operate.

As of Wednesday, Ontario had seen 18,722 cases of COVID-19 — 665 of which are in Windsor-Essex, including 1,429 deaths — 57 of which are in Windsor-Essex.

The new case total represents a 2.3 per cent increase over Tuesday's total.

Also on Wednesday, a state of emergency order was extended by the Ontario government.