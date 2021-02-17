Back to Back Fire Calls in Chatham-Kent

Two fires in the five o'clock hour kept crew busy in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday.

The first happened on Alfred Street in Chatham around 5:45pm.

Officials say the blaze was in a garage and caused roughly $50,000 in damages.

The cause has been listed as undetermined and there were no injuries.

The second call came in around 5:55pm at an apartment complex on King Street West in Chatham.

Cooking has been listed as the cause and damages are pegged at $75,000.

There were no injuries.