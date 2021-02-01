Back to School Announcement Expected Wednesday

We'll soon know when students in Windsor-Essex are heading back to in-person learning.

In a series of tweets Monday afternoon, Education Minister Stephen Lecce stated reopening dates will be announced Wednesday for the four remaining hot zones including Windsor-Essex.

Local Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says COVID-19 cases have been trending in the right direction and if students are heading back he'll support the decision.

He says medical officers of health from across the province have already reached out to Minister Lecce.

"The medical officers of health for this province have already sent a letter to the Minister of Education and Minister of Health identifying the importance of keeping our schools open for in-person learning for the developing mind. So that letter has already gone out."

Ahmed says he'll soon be providing his feedback to Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

"I haven't had the opportunity to talk to Dr. Williams at this time, but looking at the data, if the province moves in the direction of opening up the schools I have no intention to stop that or to say no to them."

He says, if the numbers hold, kids will be heading back.

"Obviously, we want to make sure that the cases in the community are controlled, which right now, it looks like we are getting better and we'd like to see that continue."

Students in Windsor-Essex shifted to online learning on December 14 — since that time, the province announced schools would remain closed for in-person learning until at least February 10.