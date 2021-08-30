'Backpacks for Success' distributed by United Way

2,000 backpacks and $15,000 in Staples gifts cards were handed out to parents with school aged children, as part of the United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County's Backpacks for Success.

After wrapping up its Summer Eats for Kids program, organizers distributed the bags and cards last week to families in West Windsor, Downtown Windsor and Leamington.



While back-to-school season is an exciting time for many kids, unfortunately some children don't have access to the supplies and resources they need for a successful school year.

The Backpacks for Success program provides students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 with backpacks filled with the grade-appropriate supplies they need for school.

"Providing kids with the school supplies they need gives them confidence to succeed in school," United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County CEO Lorraine Goddard says. "Many families and children are experiencing heightened stress due to the pandemic and providing school supplies to local children is one way in which we can support these families."