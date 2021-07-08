Backyard Pool Rentals on the Rise in Canada

Homeowners are making a splash this summer as they use their swimming pools to earn some extra cash with the help of a new app.

People are posting their private pools and backyards for rent on various buy-and-sell sites such as Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.

Swimply started in the United States three years ago and started to see uptake in Canada after the start of the pandemic.

Gatineau resident Lynn Crête says she gets a lot of word of mouth referrals and already has 20 to 25 bookings this year.

Swimply says there are hundreds of pools for rent in Canada with most of them in the Toronto area, but several backyard pools in Windsor-Essex are also listed for rent on the app.

Prices for some pools range from $15 to over $100 per hour.

With files from the Canadian Press