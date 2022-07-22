Baconman drops out of mayor's race and joins ward 3 race

A change of heart for the Baconman.

According to the city's website, Ernie Lamont is no longer seeking the mayor's seat in Windsor.

He is now running in Ward 3.

As AM800 news reported in May, Lamont filed his papers for mayor on day one of the nomination period.

He now joins Brian Yeomans as candidates seeking the ward 3 council seat which is currently held by Rino Bortolin.

Bortolin announced earlier this month, he is not seeking re-election.

As of Friday morning, Chris Holt and Benjamin Danyluk remain the only two candidates running for mayor.

Current Mayor Drew Dilkens has yet to announce his intentions.

The nomination period closes on August 19.

The municipal election takes place on October 24.