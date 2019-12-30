Bad Weather Prompts One Night Closure of Bright Lights

The City of Windsor will not open its Bright Lights display at Jackson Park this evening.

In a release, the city says the park will remain closed due to the high winds.

Officials have been monitoring the park and have seen displays blown over and tree branches snapped off.

Bright Lights opened on December 6th and will run until January 7th.

It's open from 5:30pm to 10pm.

The city says the festival will re-open once the winds subside and clean-up is done.

Bright Lights Windsor (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)