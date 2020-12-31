Badgers Shatter Mayo Bowl Trophy

The Wisconsin Badgers shattered the championship dreams of Wake Forest when they defeated the Demon Deacons 42-28, and the trophy paid the price.

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz accidentally dropped the Duke's Mayo Bowl Trophy while celebrating the team win.

Head coach Paul Chryst made light of the situation, joking that the team should all have a piece of the trophy.

Mertz, a redshirt freshman, threw for a touchdown and rushed for two more for the Badgers that helped lead them to their 14-point victory and finish their unprecedented season on a much higher note.

Oklahoma continues to have success on the Dallas Cowboys' home field.

The eighth-ranked Sooners captured the Cotton Bowl with a convincing 55-20 pounding of Florida.

Spencer Rattler threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score, 11 days after helping the Sooners win the Big 12 title in the same stadium.



with files from (The Associated Press)