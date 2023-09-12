Baggage claim area at YQG converted to resemble greenhouse farm

Look for something a little different around the baggage claim area at Windsor International Airport.

The Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers has launched its "This is Greenhouse Goodness" campaign which has converted the baggage claim area to resemble a greenhouse farm.

The campaign is designed to showcase the high concentration of greenhouses, achievements, and innovation of the sector in southwestern Ontario.

According to a statement from OGVG, "Windsor-Essex is known as the heart of Ontario's agriculture and agri-tech sector that proudly employs over 32,000 people. The region is one of the largest greenhouse clusters globally, a testament to the exceptional quality and innovation found in our local produce. Each year our farms produce more than 503 million kilograms of fresh, nutritious, healthy greenhouse produce grown right here in Ontario."

The designated greenhouse area is planned to remain at the airport over the next two years.

