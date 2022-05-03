Bailey announces her intentions to run for mayor in Lakeshore

Lakeshore's deputy mayor is taking a run at the mayor's seat.

Tracey Bailey has filed her nomination papers and is seeking the mayor's position in October's municipal election.

Bailey has been on council for eight years, serving as a councillor and deputy mayor.

She says running for mayor is a natural next step for her.

"I have served as deputy mayor for the past four years and I have worked along side the community before that for four years as a councillor in ward 4," Bailey continued. "So eight years now I've been at the table and gaining the experience and wisdom that is available there for me."

Bailey says she wanted to make her intentions known right away.

"I am obviously committed to leadership and making Lakeshore a better place to live, work and raise a family."

Bailey says it's been a devastating two years with the pandemic and will be releasing some of her campaign plans in the coming weeks.

"I think that there's certainly a need to bring leadership to bring decisive decision making, to do some community building, to work harder on strengthening neighbourhoods and protecting our farm lands and building better infrastructure," Bailey said.

In 2018, Bailey beat Al Fazio and Sean Gabriele in the deputy mayor's race.

Bailey received just under 7,900 votes while Fazio, who finished second, got just over 2,500 votes.

Current mayor Tom Bain has yet to announce his intentions.

Bain was acclaimed in the 2018 election.