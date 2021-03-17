Bain: Increased Police Presence at Belle River Marina is Working

An increased police presence at Belle River Marina in Lakeshore appears to be paying off.

The latest incident saw two 21-year-old males charged after marijuana and cocaine were discovered inside a vehicle.

Mayor Tom Bain says residents asked for more proactive patrols due to suspected alcohol and drug use in the area.

Bain says the OPP was happy to help out.

"We had concerns from residents in our area who were saying that there was a lot of people hanging out there in groups. So we asked for a little heavier on the patrols and OPP certainly have obliged," he says.

Bain says it's a good thing anytime illicit drugs are taken off the street.

"Our OPP force has done an excellent job in coming out and responding to any calls we had. When you have larger groups hanging out there there's always a concern," he says.

Bain is hoping the arrests deter others from gathering at the marina.

"We weren't certain of why they were hanging out there, but the fact that a number of youths were out there was questionable and we asked for an investigation. Glad to hear that they have found it and charged them," he adds.

Bain says the problem began to materialize shortly after the marina was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He says the increased patrols at the marina will continue until the town and Ontario Provincial Police are satisfied the criminal activity has been wiped out.

With files from Rob Hindi