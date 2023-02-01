BANA kicks off Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Eating Disorder Awareness Week begins today, and the Bulimia-Anorexia Nervosa Association is looking to raise more awareness surrounding different disorders.

EDAW has been commemorated across Canada since 1988 by established eating disorder organizations, education and public health institutions, and concerned members of the public.

This awareness week draws attention to the causes, prevalence, and impact of eating disorders.

During the week, BANA will be active at various locations throughout Windsor-Essex to help spread awareness, educate the public and inspire others to act in supporting those impacted.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Marisa Casey, Health Educator at BANA, says they will be on campus at the University of Windsor, at Devonshire Mall and at St. Clair College throughout the awareness week.

She says eating disorders are referred to as 'invisible illnesses'.

"Often times we refer to eating disorders as invisible illnesses. So, just like individuals with depression or anxiety, we can not tell just by looking at them. The same thing goes for an eating disorder. Most of our clients can maintain a quote on quote "normal weight", maybe "above average weight", so we can not tell who is struggling just by appearance."

She says there is still a lot of shame and stigma around eating disorders.

"Recent data would suggest that there's about 2.7 million Canadian's affected by eating disorders. But, it's often thought that likely it's probably more. We do know there is still a lot of shame and secrecy and stigma around eating disorders. And we always encourage people if they're thinking it's a sign of weakness to reach out for help, it's actually the exact opposite. It does take a lot of strength to reach out."

She says BANA will be throughout Windsor-Essex all week.

"BANA is going to be out all this week in the community. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we're going to be at the University of Windsor. On Sunday, we'll be at Devonshire Mall, we're actually partnering with Lululemon and Saje Wellness for an hour of self-care. Then we'll be staying there at the mall for an informational booth. We'll also be on campus at St. Clair College on Tuesday."

A full list of the awareness week event's can be found on the Bulimia-Anorexia Nervosa Association website, along with more information on services and resources.

Eating Disorders Awareness Week runs annually from February 1 to February 7.

A full list of the Bulimia-Anorexia Nervosa Association's Eating Disorder Awareness Week event's. Jan. 31, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Bulimia-Anorexia Nervosa Association website)