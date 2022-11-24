Bank of Canada governor warning against broad measures to clamp down on high inflation
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is warning against broad measures to clamp down on high inflation.
Macklem says governments should use well-targeted and temporary measures to provide inflation relief to Canadians.
Bank of Canada officials faced questions from M-Ps today about the central bank's policy decisions in the face of decades-high inflation.
The central bank has raised interest rates six consecutive times so far this year.