Banwell/E.C. Row upgrades to begin this summer, while local MPP makes the case for funding

As part of this year's municipal budget, the City of Windsor is making a big focus on roads and infrastructure.

One of the major areas requiring some upgrades is the intersection at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway, due to the expected increase in traffic once the NextStar Energy battery plant officially opens.

Earlier this month, Mayor Drew Dilkens discussed how the area is a pinch point and how the $80 million dollar upgrade planned for the area would require help from different government partners.

What the City will cover itself is nearly $8.5-million over the next two years, to move preparation work forward on an interchange at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.

In particular, $5 million will go towards building on and off ramps to the overpass with the work expected to get underway sometime this summer.

A traffic impact study was completed as a result of the Next Star Energy development, which indicated the urgent need for an interchange.

The cost of the interchange is estimated in the range of $45 million and the balance of the Banwell Road corridor improvement works is estimated in the range of $38 million.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says the Ministry of Transportation identified back in the 80s that this area was going to have capacity concerns at some point, and thanks to provincial investments that time is already here.

He says there are lots of large economic drivers, that support the province's plan, along the corridor which supports his case for government funding to support these upgrades.

"That we have the appropriate capacity on this route, or else we're standing in the way and adding a barrier to the full potential of all the investments. I have spoken to both the last Minister of Transportation about this project, as well as the current Minister of Transportation," he said.

Dowie has provided Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria with costing, history and background, and has really done the utmost to make the case this is an intersection that warrants investment.

He says the investments that have been made in the area help his argument for provincial support, because the province doesn't typically invest in local road projects as there is no funding program for local roads.

"A municipality will apply for infrastructure dollars, that comes up every now and again, but the application is usually based on local priorities," Dowie continued. "This is an investment that is related to industrial growth as well as county growth which just doesn't fit in a funding program box today."

The economic potential for this corridor is a terrific narrative, and one that in Dowie's mind warrants special attention from the province due to the jobs and the overall economy being intertwined with the various facilities in the area.

He says he has stressed that over and over again, along with Dilkens from the City's perspective.

"This is also not just a City of Windsor issue, the County of Essex is also very reliant on this interchange in all directions. Not just east, but south as well, and the potential of leveraging the NextStar investment is held back without improvements to capacity."

There are two times when major investments are released in Ontario, during the 2024 budget with deliberations currently underway right now, along with the fall economic statement.

Dowie doesn't know when an announcement for funding could come, but he's hopeful that the economic case will lead to good news.