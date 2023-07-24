iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Barbie beats the bomb at the box office


BarbieResized

(Los Angeles, CA)  --  It's a "Barbenheimer" weekend at North America's box offices.  

Greta Gerwig's live-action feature "Barbie" is the top movie in the U.S. and Canada earning 155-million-dollars in its first weekend of release.  

This marks the biggest opening for any film directed by a woman.  

Coming in second is Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer" -- which made 80-and-a-half-million-dollars in its' debut weekend.  

The picture is about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer -- who led America's development of the atomic bomb during World War Two.  

Rounding out the Top Five are the faith-based drama "Sounds of Freedom" followed by "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."  

"Spider-Man -- Across the Spider-Verse" finished in eighth place.

— with files from MetroSource

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE